Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

PACT Act Town Hall set for August in Pocahontas, Arkansas

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center invites veterans and their families to attend a PACT Act...
The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center invites veterans and their families to attend a PACT Act Informational Town Hall.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (Edited News Release/KAIT) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center invites veterans and their families to attend a PACT Act Informational Town Hall.

The town hall is scheduled to take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 10, at the Pocahontas Community Center located at 300 Geneva Drive, Pocahontas, Arkansas, 72455.

The PACT Act (Sergeant Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act) is a comprehensive legislation designed to enhance the support and services available to our honorable Veterans and their families.

This town hall serves as an opportunity to familiarize attendees with the provisions of the PACT Act, offer guidance on accessing its benefits, and address any questions or concerns they may have.

During this town hall, attendees will hear from speakers, including local Veterans Affairs, subject-matter experts, and representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration.

They will provide valuable insights, clarify eligibility criteria for benefits, and guide attendees on how to navigate the process effectively.

Furthermore, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in open discussions and ask questions directly to the panel of experts.

The event aims to create an inclusive and supportive environment where veterans, their families, and community members can come together to learn, share experiences, and build connections.

We encourage all veterans, active-duty service members, and their families residing in the Northeast Arkansas area to participate in this informative town hall.

By attending, you will gain valuable knowledge and resources to support your well-being and ensure you receive the benefits and services you rightfully deserve.

Please mark your calendars and plan to join the town hall on Aug. 10 at the Pocahontas Community Center.

Light refreshments will be provided, and admission is free. For further information or to RSVP, please contact Lacey McClintock, public affairs officer, at 573-778-4048 or by email at lacey.mcclintock@va.gov.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies respond to crash
Twilight Skating Rink is closing soon from the place they’ve called home for years.
Skating rink announces last day at current location
The Carrigan Family has owned the “Crystal River Cave’ for many years in Cave City.
Cave reopens to public for first time in 20 years
KLEK hosted a fundraiser for a vital piece of equipment on Saturday. For 20 years, the radio...
KLEK hosts fundraiser for new van
July 31: What you need to know

Latest News

Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler swore in six new officers during a July 31...
6 new JPD recruits sworn in
A fundraiser was hosted to benefit the Arkansas Children's Hospital Jonesboro Clinic on Sunday.
Fundraiser hosted for children in need
Dalton Mack is a veteran who is walking across the country to raise awareness for men’s mental...
Veteran walking cross country for men’s mental health
Swing for the green to benefit the blue at First National Bank’s Arkansas State Police...
Midday Interview: ASP Foundation Golf Tournament