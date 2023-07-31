PACT Act Town Hall set for August in Pocahontas, Arkansas

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (Edited News Release/KAIT) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center invites veterans and their families to attend a PACT Act Informational Town Hall.

The town hall is scheduled to take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 10, at the Pocahontas Community Center located at 300 Geneva Drive, Pocahontas, Arkansas, 72455.

The PACT Act (Sergeant Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act) is a comprehensive legislation designed to enhance the support and services available to our honorable Veterans and their families.

This town hall serves as an opportunity to familiarize attendees with the provisions of the PACT Act, offer guidance on accessing its benefits, and address any questions or concerns they may have.

During this town hall, attendees will hear from speakers, including local Veterans Affairs, subject-matter experts, and representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration.

They will provide valuable insights, clarify eligibility criteria for benefits, and guide attendees on how to navigate the process effectively.

Furthermore, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in open discussions and ask questions directly to the panel of experts.

The event aims to create an inclusive and supportive environment where veterans, their families, and community members can come together to learn, share experiences, and build connections.

We encourage all veterans, active-duty service members, and their families residing in the Northeast Arkansas area to participate in this informative town hall.

By attending, you will gain valuable knowledge and resources to support your well-being and ensure you receive the benefits and services you rightfully deserve.

Please mark your calendars and plan to join the town hall on Aug. 10 at the Pocahontas Community Center.

Light refreshments will be provided, and admission is free. For further information or to RSVP, please contact Lacey McClintock, public affairs officer, at 573-778-4048 or by email at lacey.mcclintock@va.gov.

