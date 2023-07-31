Police arrest man on rape allegations

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A 23-year-old Pocahontas man is behind bars, accused of raping a child.

On Friday, July 28, a Randolph County District Court judge found probable cause to charge 23-year-old Thomas Michael Elder with one count of rape, a Class Y felony.

According to the affidavit, the alleged victim told investigators on July 27 that Elder had been having sexual intercourse with them for the past three years.

During the interview, Detective Corporal Trason Johnson stated the alleged victim showed a video of a conversation with Elder.

“On July 25, 2023, the video was taken of Mr. Elder and talks about, in detail the past sexual acts he has done,” Johnson said.

Elder remains in the Randolph County Detention Center awaiting his next court appearance.

