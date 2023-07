Southern Miss F Denijay Harris commits to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Southern Miss forward Denijay Harris is the seventh player to join Arkansas via the transfer portal this offseason, the 6-7 Mississippi native Tweeted Friday.

Harris played in 82 games in his Golden Eagle career, averaging a career-best 9 points and 6 rebounds a night this season... including a career-high 22 points against A-State in January.

It’s the seventh and final transfer to join Arkansas’ roster.

Arkansas Men’s Basketball Offseason

TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS

PORTAL DEPARTURES

G Derrian Ford - Arkansas State

F Barry Dunning - UAB

F Makhel Mitchell - Little Rock

NEWCOMERS

F Baye Fall (Accelerated Schools in Denver)

G Layden Blocker (Sunrise Christian Academy (Ks.), Little Rock Christian)

RETURNERS

G Devo Davis (Sr.)

F Jalen Graham (Sr.)

G Cade Arbogast (Sr.)

F Lawson Blake (Jr.)

G Joseph Pinion (Soph.)

F Trevon Brazile (Soph.)

