What it costs to send your child to school

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While public school tuition is free to parents, it still comes with a steep price tag at the start of each school year.

Back-to-school expenses are a hurdle every family has to overcome towards the end of summer.

“We hear every year more and more people come to us, and they say, I didn’t know how I was going to provide school supplies for all of my children, Arkids Jonesboro Center Director Madison Rowe said.

According to data from the National Retail Federation, families with kids in K-12 expect to spend an average of $890 for back-to-school expenses this school year, about $25 more than last year.

Rowe works for Arkids Jonesboro, a pediatric daycare center that hosts school supply drives annually. She said paying for standard back-to-school supplies for one student can cost around $100.

“You’ve got tissues, you’ve got Clorox wipes, you’ve got your pencils, your markers, or crayons, pencil boxes, the backpack itself,” she explained. “You’ve got to be able to provide, you know, chargers. If they need a laptop, you also have to have access to the internet at home. So with all of that, the price can rise very quickly.”

In the 2021 to 2022 school year, Arkansas public schools shelled out more than $12,000 per student.

That’s $2,396 more than in the 2016 to 2017 school year and $971 more than in the 2020 to 2021 school year.

Alison Johnson works in education reform at the University of Arkansas. She said the expenditures per student goes directly into classroom instruction-- which means things like teacher salaries and curriculum. However, she added the Natural State doesn’t fair well when it comes to education spending.

“Part of it is we just have not poured as much money into education in this state as in other states, and I think that’s going to be reflected to some degree in our test scores.”

The district’s wealth largely determines how much a school district makes and spends.

“If you’re a poor district with a lot of kids, then you’re going to be needing a lot of aid from the state,” Johnson explains.

Even in districts like Batesville, where last school year’s total expenditures for the 2021-2022 school year were around $40 million, there’s an issue with adding room for additional instruction to accommodate its growth.

Batesville School District Superintendent Michael Hester blames inflation for the financial issues.

“We’ve got the inflationary cost of what things are costing us, which is far surpassing the money that we’re getting or made available to us to survive and operate on,” Hester said.

“Our district insurance, just for a property, went from $80,000 to like, $140,000 this year. That’s $60,000 more just for insurance in one year’s jump,” Hester continued.

According to Stephen Cornman with the U.S. Department of Education, some good news for Arkansas is a 10-year analysis showed a 6% increase in money spent per pupil from the 2020-2021 school year compared to the previous year, when the national growth was only 3.5%.

“It’s actually all the money that actually gets down into the classroom to help students. So the current expenditures per pupil is very, very important,” Cornman stated.

K8 News also spoke with Johnson about what the LEARNS Act could do to expenditures per pupil, and she said right now it’s unclear. Time will tell how it will affect district finances across the state.

