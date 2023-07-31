Energy Alert
Woman accused of battering child with charging cable

On July 30, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge Lensa Abdulle with domestic battering in the second degree and set her bond at $15,000 cash only.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould woman faces a felony battery charge after police say she hit a child with a phone charging cable.

According to court documents, the victim called 911 on Saturday, July 29, saying they had locked themselves and a younger sibling in their bedroom “fearing further abuse” from 32-year-old Lensa Mohamed Abdulle.

The victim reported Abdulle was angry with them and had struck the younger child with a phone charging cable.

“Police noted the victim had large swelling and redness matching the shape and size of a charging cable,” the affidavit stated.

Officers turned the children over to the Department of Human Services, which then handed custody to their father.

On July 30, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge Abdulle with domestic battering in the second degree and set her bond at $15,000 cash only.

