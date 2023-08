BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s year 2 for Brookland under Mark Hindsley.

The Bearcats won the 2022 opener but then dropped 7 in a row. They bounced back with back to back wins to close the season. Now the red and black aim to claw further up the conference standings.

Brookland opens the season August 25th at Westside.

