2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Nettleton

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour continues with a stop at Nettleton.

They started 7-1 in 2022 and on pace to win the 5A East. But the Raiders dropped 3 in a row, falling in the 1st round of the 5A State Playoffs. Steven Hampton’s squad return plenty of experience on both sides of the ball. The goal is a conference title and much more.

Nettleton kicks off the season August 25th vs. Mountain Home.

