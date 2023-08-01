Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

83-year-old killed in tree cutting accident, coroner says

The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental.
The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental.(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – An 83-year-old man died when a tree he was cutting fell on him, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner.

Dr. Charles Preston said Thomas Baudean died while cutting a tree in a heavily wooded area near some homes on July 30.

According to Preston, Baudean suffered fatal blunt force trauma injuries when the tree he was cutting down fell on him.

The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, July 28, a Randolph County District Court judge found probable cause to charge...
Police arrest man on rape allegations
July 31: What you need to know
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
A Searcy man died Saturday when his SUV collided with a car then slammed into a tree.
Man killed in weekend collision
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022,...
‘Logistically impossible’: Drake cancels Memphis show

Latest News

FFN Extra: Mark Hindsley previews 2023 Brookland Bearcats
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Bond denied for woman accused of killing newlywed bride in South Carolina crash
This booking image provided by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office shows Rex Heuermann, a Long...
Rex Heuermann, architect accused of killing 3 women in Gilgo Beach, is due back in court
FILE - Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the...
Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board and gives commissioner his support as Saudi deal talks continue