Arkansas State men’s golf reveals 2023-24 schedule

By A-State Athletics
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Arkansas State men’s golf head coach Mike Hagen revealed a strong slate of events, including the annual Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate at RidgePointe Country Club Oct. 2-3, for the 2023-24 schedule.

The Red Wolves get the 2022-23 season underway Sept. 10-12 at the Golfweek Fall Invitational in Pawleys Island, S.C., at True Blue Golf Club. A-State then plays the course at Coldstream Country Club for the Bearcat Invitational hosted by Cincinnati.

Next on the schedule is the 28th annual Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate Oct. 2-3 at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro. A-State then closes the fall portion of the schedule at the Oregon State Invitational (Oct. 9-10) and the Daniel Island Intercollegiate (Oct. 29-31).

A-State opens the spring slate Feb. 26-28 at Reflection Bay and the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate. The spring portion of the schedule continues March 17-19 at the All American Collegiate played at the Golf Club of Houston. The third spring event sees the Red Wolves play the Country Club of Landfall for the UNCW Seahawk Intercollegiate. Two more spring tournaments, the Tiger Intercollegiate at the Club at Old Hawthorne (April 8-9) and the Maridoe Intercollegiate at Maridoe Golf Club (April 15-16), close out the regular season.

The Sun Belt Conference Championship returns to Annandale Golf Club in Madison, Miss., April 22-25. NCAA Regionals are set for May 13-15 with the NCAA Championship May 24-29 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa Champions Course in Carlsbad, Calif.

Stay up to date on A-State men’s golf by following the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).

2023-24 Arkansas State Men’s Golf Schedule

Sept. 10-12 | Golfweek Fall Invitational at True Blue Golf Club (Pawleys Island, S.C.)

Sept. 18-19 | Bearcat Invitational at Coldstream Golf Club (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Oct. 2-3 | Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate at RidgePointe Country Club (Jonesboro, Ark.)

Oct. 9-10 | Oregon State Invitational at Trysting Tree Golf Club (Corvallis, Ore.)

Oct. 29-31 | Daniel Island Intercollegiate at Daniel Island Club (Charleston, S.C.)

Feb. 26-28 | Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate at Reflection Bay (Henderson, Nevada)

March 17-19 | All American Collegiate at Golf Club of Houston (Humble, Texas)

March 24-25 | Seahawk Intercollegiate at Country Club of Landfall (Wilmington, N.C.)

April 8-9 | Tiger Intercollegiate at the Club at Old Hawthorne (Columbia, Mo.)

April 15-16 | Maridoe Intercollegiate at Maridoe Golf Club (Carrollton, Texas)

April 22-25 | Sun Belt Championship at Annandale Golf Club (Madison, Miss.)

May 13-15 | NCAA Regionals (TBD)

May 24-29 | NCAA Championship at Omni La Costa Champions Course (Carlsbad, Calif.)

