A-State hosts annual Early Childhood Education conference

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University will be hosting its annual statewide Early Childhood Education conference.

The conference is open to the public and will take place Aug. 1-3, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Red Wold Convention Center on the A-State campus.

According to a Friday news release, early educators from across the state will come together to share, think, and learn as they gain inspiration for the upcoming school year.

“Nearly 400 participants, presenters, and exhibitors will gather for this conference,” stated JoAnn Nalley, director of Childhood Services. “This diverse group represents the monumental dedication and passion with which each of our colleagues serves the children and families of Arkansas.”

The upcoming conference will feature three main sessions that will include renowned speakers from across the country. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to attend over 40 specialized sessions catered to their interests.

The conference will feature a fun fair designed to assist early educators with relationship building and planning engaging learning experiences, among other things.

