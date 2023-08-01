Aug. 1: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

We are watching a system moving out of Missouri to provide some of us with some rain today.

It will increase rain chances and keep things cooler for today.

I’m going with scattered storms; otherwise partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Today will be the coolest day of the week.

That area of high pressure will move closer to us over the next few days to bump temperatures back into the 90s tomorrow and the upper-90s by the end of the week.

That will also cause rain chances to decrease until the weekend.

Some good news, temperatures next week do not look as warm as the end of this week!

We look at some new laws that take effect today and what the changes mean for you.

The Jonesboro Public Safety Council Committee will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss raising the pay of Jonesboro police officers.

A Homeland Security agent says it expects to make more busts connected with an operation conducted in Arkansas last week.

