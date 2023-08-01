Bono woman killed in West Memphis crash
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Bono woman died Monday night when her SUV hit a utility pole.
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 9:28 p.m. July 31 on Interstate 40 West at the 280-mile marker in West Memphis.
Robbee Ann Murry, 44, was westbound when her 2004 Lincoln Navigator drove off the road and overturned, striking a utility pole.
According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the road condition was dry, and the weather was clear.
