Bridge construction set to begin on Highway 49

From Region 8 News at Six
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction will soon begin on a heavily trafficked corridor in northeast Arkansas.

Crews with the Arkansas Department of Transportation are going to be starting work on a bridge preservation project along Highway 49 from around County Road 702 to the Brookland city limits.

This will mean certain lanes will be closed. As Brad Smithee with ArDOT said, this was an important project.

“We put aggregates on it and what that all does is seal that deck from letting water, chloride, salt and all these bad things into the concrete and it just preserves and prolongs the life of a bridge,” Smithee said.

Unlike the projects on Red Wolf Boulevard in Jonesboro, this work will be done during the day and ArDOT will close one lane at a time.

Work is expected to be completed within the next two weeks.

