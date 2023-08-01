BRTC hosts sneak peek of newest Piggott campus

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - BRTC is hosting a sneak peek of the new campus in Piggott.

According to a recent Facebook post, the sneak peek of The Armory at BRTC will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 715 East Main Street in Piggott.

Community members are encouraged to attend and interact with hiring representatives, as it will bring many new job opportunities for local residents at the Piggott campus.

Although this is a public event to which everyone is invited, those with electrical and welding experience are strongly encouraged to attend.

