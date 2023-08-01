Energy Alert
City of Dexter awarded $50K grant by Mo. Dept. of Natural Resources

American money on a table.
The city of Dexter was awarded a $50,000 grant by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Dexter was awarded a $50,000 grant by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

According to a release from the state DNR, the Clean Water Engineering Report Grant will be used to evaluate the city’s wastewater system. It offers funding to communities to cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.

The city will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to meet permit requirements and to continue reliable service to the area.

They say the facility plan should be finished in January 2025.

