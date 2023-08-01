Energy Alert
County sees “great” turnout for early voting in special election

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Early voting for many special elections is happening from this week until election day on Aug. 8.

In Lawrence County, County Clerk Brandi Parker said voter turnout has been surprisingly good.

“Early voting turnout has been really great. Generally, in special elections, voter turnout can be slow, but we’ve had a great turnout today,” the clerk said.

Citizens of the county will vote on a cent sales tax renewal that supports Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Walnut Ridge.

Patrons of the Hoxie School District will vote on a millage increase to help the school build a new elementary school.

Parker said early voting will take place at the courthouse until election day.

“Early voting started today, and it is here at the courthouse. The time for early voting is 8 am-4:30 pm, and early voting will go on here at the courthouse until Aug. 7. Election day is Aug. 8, and that will be at the regular polling sites,” Parker added.

