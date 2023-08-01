Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Forrest City Fire Department recieves ISO rating

The Forrest City Fire Department received its rating from the Insurance Service Office.
The Forrest City Fire Department received its rating from the Insurance Service Office.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Forrest City Fire Department received its rating from the Insurance Service Office.

The FCFD received a rating of 2, with 1 being the best and most effective, and 10 being the worst.

The ISO rates each fire department based on a variety of criteria, but in general, how successful and efficient it will be when a fire occurs.

Additionally, it’s important to note that insurance premiums decrease with a lower rating number.

Some factors the office looks at when rating is the staffing, the condition of the trucks, water supply, and emergency communication, among others.

Also, the lower the rating number, the lower the insurance premiums.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies respond to crash
Twilight Skating Rink is closing soon from the place they’ve called home for years.
Skating rink announces last day at current location
On Friday, July 28, a Randolph County District Court judge found probable cause to charge...
Police arrest man on rape allegations
The Carrigan Family has owned the “Crystal River Cave’ for many years in Cave City.
Cave reopens to public for first time in 20 years
July 31: What you need to know

Latest News

Emergency personnel in Jackson County discuss the importance of dispatchers amid a nationwide...
Jackson County discusses dispatcher shortage
890 laws were passed out of the 94th General Assembly, which officially adjourned on May 1, 2023.
New Arkansas laws going into effect on Aug. 1
Police arrested a man after they said he fled on foot during a traffic stop.
Police: Man arrested after fleeing during a traffic stop
Police say a car was vandalized in Jonesboro over the weekend.
Vehicle vandalized in Jonesboro over the weekend