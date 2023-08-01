Forrest City Fire Department recieves ISO rating

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Forrest City Fire Department received its rating from the Insurance Service Office.

The FCFD received a rating of 2, with 1 being the best and most effective, and 10 being the worst.

The ISO rates each fire department based on a variety of criteria, but in general, how successful and efficient it will be when a fire occurs.

Additionally, it’s important to note that insurance premiums decrease with a lower rating number.

Some factors the office looks at when rating is the staffing, the condition of the trucks, water supply, and emergency communication, among others.

