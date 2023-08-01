Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Homeowners still needing roofs four months after tornado

Homeowners in Central Arkansas are still needing new roofs on the four-month anniversary of the...
Homeowners in Central Arkansas are still needing new roofs on the four-month anniversary of the devastating tornado.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Homeowners in Central Arkansas are still needing new roofs on the four-month anniversary of the devastating tornado.

According to our content partner, KARK-TV, some citizens were able to get their roofs fixed right away, but others are still waiting.

“I have mixed emotions, you know,” said Scott Reed, a homeowner who got his roof repaired within weeks of the tornado. “I am glad that we have a good roof that is protecting my family, but also you feel sorry for those that are still waiting.”

Reed said that even through the storm, they will remain thankful.

“I thank the good Lord every day that we were spared,” Reed said.

Wayne Robinson, with Riley Hays Roofing and Construction, said that while business for them is booming, it’s not about the money.

“Even now, today, it is still not about the money for us,” Robinson said. “It is about doing the right thing and getting the job done.”

According to Robinson, due to their list of clients and supply chain problems, it is estimated that it will take another 18 months to complete all the necessary roof repairs.

You can read more about this story by visiting KARK-TV’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, July 28, a Randolph County District Court judge found probable cause to charge...
Police arrest man on rape allegations
July 31: What you need to know
A Searcy man died Saturday when his SUV collided with a car then slammed into a tree.
Man killed in weekend collision
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
890 laws were passed out of the 94th General Assembly, which officially adjourned on May 1, 2023.
New Arkansas laws going into effect on Aug. 1

Latest News

The city of Dexter was awarded a $50,000 grant by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
City of Dexter awarded $50K grant by Mo. Dept. of Natural Resources
The blood drive will take place at the Earl Bell Community Center in Jonesboro.
Red Cross to host 2nd annual “Battle of the Banks” amid blood shortage
Chickens like these will be allowed in Monette city limits if you own 3 acres of property.
New ordinance allows for livestock under certain circumstances in Monette
People in Monette may have to pay a little more at local stores if a new sales tax is passed in...
Monette considers sales tax to update buildings around town