Homeowners still needing roofs four months after tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Homeowners in Central Arkansas are still needing new roofs on the four-month anniversary of the devastating tornado.

According to our content partner, KARK-TV, some citizens were able to get their roofs fixed right away, but others are still waiting.

“I have mixed emotions, you know,” said Scott Reed, a homeowner who got his roof repaired within weeks of the tornado. “I am glad that we have a good roof that is protecting my family, but also you feel sorry for those that are still waiting.”

Reed said that even through the storm, they will remain thankful.

“I thank the good Lord every day that we were spared,” Reed said.

Wayne Robinson, with Riley Hays Roofing and Construction, said that while business for them is booming, it’s not about the money.

“Even now, today, it is still not about the money for us,” Robinson said. “It is about doing the right thing and getting the job done.”

According to Robinson, due to their list of clients and supply chain problems, it is estimated that it will take another 18 months to complete all the necessary roof repairs.

