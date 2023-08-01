Jackson County discusses dispatcher shortage

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency personnel in Jackson County discuss the importance of dispatchers amid a nationwide shortage.

In an emergency, the person someone relies on the most is often unseen, they make the most important calls during a person’s worst moments.

Chief Deputy Jason Tubbs with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the job of a dispatcher is important to the community.

“You’re taking that information at the same time arranging a response from whether it be the fire department, police department, sheriff’s office, and it’s a lot to do at one time,” said Tubbs.

One reason for the shortages is the emotional toll taking many of those calls can take on a person. Emergency personnel often step in to help a dispatcher.

“A lot of calls, you just gotta talk it out and offer them the help they need, if it’s a terrible situation, which often it is,” he said.

It’s not just the people on those calls that depend on dispatchers, emergency personnel also depend on them. Mark Harmon is a lieutenant with the Newport Police Department and said dispatchers are vital to their work, even lifesaving at times.

“They keep us safe, you know, if we’re out getting into an altercation and someone wants to resist arrest or we need help, they’re the ones that give us help,” he said.

Tubbs said while the job demands a lot of sacrifice from someone at times, it can also be rewarding, knowing that they made a difference.

“They save lives, and it’s so beneficial to know that the actions that you took saved somebody’s life,” he said.

The Jackson County School District has recently acquired a dispatch training center. They’re hoping to be able to train young students in the profession and address dispatcher shortage.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.