New DTF looking to tackle area drug use

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A new judicial drug task force is looking to tackle drug use in portions of Northeast Arkansas.

Devon Holder, Prosecuting Attorney for Judicial District 3, detailed his plans back in December to form a DTF.

In early July, the drug task force became a reality.

“We haven’t had a DTF here for about four or five years now. We’ve been the only judicial district in Arkansas without one,” Holder said.

The Third Judicial District is composed of Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties, which Holder explained were put at a disadvantage due to the lack of a DTF until now.

“It’s really put us at a disadvantage to catching the bad guys who were operating at more than one jurisdiction. A lot of these smaller agencies don’t have the time, the resources, or even the expertise to catch some of the guys that are going around,” he said.

Though the DTF has only been operating for one month, Holder said it’s already proved its effectiveness.

“We’ve made some arrests. We’ve got several new investigations going on in different counties. We’ve got guys working for the DTF all over the third judicial district now,” he added.

Holder expects the task force to grow in the next few years.

