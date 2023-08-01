Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New DTF looking to tackle area drug use

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A new judicial drug task force is looking to tackle drug use in portions of Northeast Arkansas.

Devon Holder, Prosecuting Attorney for Judicial District 3, detailed his plans back in December to form a DTF.

In early July, the drug task force became a reality.

“We haven’t had a DTF here for about four or five years now. We’ve been the only judicial district in Arkansas without one,” Holder said.

The Third Judicial District is composed of Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties, which Holder explained were put at a disadvantage due to the lack of a DTF until now.

“It’s really put us at a disadvantage to catching the bad guys who were operating at more than one jurisdiction. A lot of these smaller agencies don’t have the time, the resources, or even the expertise to catch some of the guys that are going around,” he said.

Though the DTF has only been operating for one month, Holder said it’s already proved its effectiveness.

“We’ve made some arrests. We’ve got several new investigations going on in different counties. We’ve got guys working for the DTF all over the third judicial district now,” he added.

Holder expects the task force to grow in the next few years.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, July 28, a Randolph County District Court judge found probable cause to charge...
Police arrest man on rape allegations
July 31: What you need to know
A Searcy man died Saturday when his SUV collided with a car then slammed into a tree.
Man killed in weekend collision
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
890 laws were passed out of the 94th General Assembly, which officially adjourned on May 1, 2023.
New Arkansas laws going into effect on Aug. 1

Latest News

In Lawrence County, County Clerk Brandi Parker said voter turnout has been surprisingly good.
County sees “great” turnout for early voting in special election
BRTC is hosting a sneak peek of the new campus in Piggott.
BRTC hosts sneak peek of newest Piggott campus
Homeowners in Central Arkansas are still needing new roofs on the four-month anniversary of the...
Homeowners still needing roofs four months after tornado
Arkansas State University will be hosting its annual statewide Early Childhood Education...
A-State hosts annual Early Childhood Education conference