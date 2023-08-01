Police: Man arrested after fleeing during a traffic stop

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man after they say he fled on foot during a traffic stop.

According to the incident report, Dantre Cobbs, 27 of Jonesboro, was in a 2023 white Dodge Charger when he was pulled over for expired plates.

Officers say when Cobbs put the car in park, he got out and fled the scene.

A search was conducted using K9 units and an officer perimeter, but they were unable to locate Cobbs.

Hours later, one officer located a man walking down the sidewalk, who looked similar to Cobbs from the picture of the traffic stop, only he had a scrape on his shin that appeared to be fresh and bleeding.

After he handed his ID to officers, they were informed that it was Cobbs from the traffic stop and that he had a felony probation revocation warrant through Faulkner County.

Cobbs was arrested and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center, where he was booked on fleeing and a felony warrant.

Police returned to the scene to search for a tan backpack that was spotted with Cobbs as he was running during the traffic stop.

While officers were at the scene, one witness came out of his home, where he cuts hair, and said Cobbs had walked in with the bag looking to get a haircut, but was so sweaty the owner said he could not cut Cobbs’ hair.

Cobbs reportedly waited until three people got their hair cut, then walked out, leaving the backpack behind.

Police were let into the home where they found the backpack with a firearm inside, as well as a blue hat that was seen on Cobbs earlier.

Also noted was a fence that had been knocked over with skin and hair matching Cobbs.

Cobbs was arrested but denied ever running from anyone, as well as having the bag.

