Vehicle vandalized in Jonesboro over the weekend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say a car was vandalized in Jonesboro over the weekend.

According to an incident report, on July 31, police responded to the 3300 block of Stadium Boulevard due to car vandalism.

When the officer arrived, the manager of the business establishment informed him that a customer’s car, a 2019 Dodge Durango, was stripped over the weekend.

According to the report, the wheels and tires on the car were stolen, with the suspect leaving it propped up on cinder blocks and an air tank.

Police say two running board fenders were damaged, and the following was stolen from the car:

Rear hatch door with a license plate attached

Two brake lights

Radio system

Four tires and wheels

The suspect has not yet been identified. Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Jonesboro police.

