Woman accused of punching nurse in throat

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman is in custody after police say she punched a nurse in the throat.

Paragould police arrested Melody Holtsclaw of Arbyrd, Missouri, on one count of second-degree battery and disorderly conduct.

According to court documents, on Sunday, July 30, officers were called to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center regarding a patient who had assaulted a staff member.

“The victim, a nurse, reported the potential defendant, Melody Holtsclaw, punched her in the throat with a closed fist while she was operating in her official capacity,” Detective Corporal Aaron Gamber reported.

He noted two other medical employees witnessed the alleged assault.

On Monday, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge Holtsclaw and set her bond at $10,000 cash only.

Her arrest comes less than a month after police arrested 27-year-old Amber Miller, who is accused of kicking, scratching, and spitting on several AMMC employees on July 6.

