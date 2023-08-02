Energy Alert
94-year-old sets new record as oldest air chair rider

A 94-year-old man set a new world record of oldest air chair rider. (SOURCE: KSL)
By Mike Anderson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KSL) – A 94-year-old man in Utah has broken a record for being the oldest person to ride an air-chair.

At his age, Ejnar Dyrr has a lot of family and friends. Many of the people who love and support him came out to Pineview’s middle inlet to see him do something he does often.

Dyrr’s eight children came out to show support as he broke a record for the title of the oldest air-chair rider.

To break the record, Dyrr had to go a distance of 100 meters while seated, jump and get the foil out of the water.

He then had to maintain another 30 meters controlled.

Dyrr said the feat was no big deal. He quickly achieved the markers that will earn him a place in the Guinness World Records.

The bigger deal to Dyrr was the crowd of people there to support him - eight of his children, 27 grandchildren and more than 30 great-grandkids.

“That’s hard to get my brain around it, yeah,” he said. “I mean, it’s overwhelming. Family and friends. That’s the key to life.”

The 94-year-old Navy veteran said his trick to staying healthy is to eat healthy and stay active. He also said it’s his family and friends that make him want to keep going.

Dyrr’s daughter, Barbara Gordon, said Dyrr’s family is a blend of biological children and others adopted through foster care.

“Je’s something that we really admire you know, we keep saying he’s going to outlive us all,” Gordon said.

Gordon said her parents were good friends of Dyrr’s and were killed in a plane accident. Dyrr’s family became her family afterward.

“So Ejner is kind of a guardian, but since 16 we have called him dad,” she said.

Dyrr is living proof that the people closest to us are what make us who we are.

