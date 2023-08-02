Arkansas State football kicks off 2023 fall camp

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football kicked off fall camp Wednesday morning. The Red Wolves worked out for over two hours on the grass practice fields.

The starting quarterback race begins. Wednesday was our first look at JT Shrout. He brings power 5 experience from Colorado and Tennessee. Shrout made a couple of trips to Jonesboro during spring practice and joined the pack this summer.

Jaxon Dailey redshirted last season but appeared in 2 games. The Iowa native got plenty of snaps in spring ball. True freshmen Jaylen Raynor, Will Prichard, and Christian Hunt round out the A-State QB depth chart. Raynor and Prichard participated in spring practice.

I asked head coach Butch Jones about his thoughts on the signal callers after day 1. “Evolving. Nobody is ready to be the starter, not even close. I think for them, just like we talked about at Media Days, they have to continue to get better and better. They want to. I think overall, the rhythm, the timing has to pick up. The accuracy has to pick up. I thought we were trying to be too perfect today, instead of trusting your reads, trusting your mechanics. You throw with your feet, get back to grip it and rip it. So those are things that I think that position will continue to evolve. Cause I know this, they are really, really good competitors.”

We’re exactly one month away from Arkansas State facing Oklahoma. The Red Wolves face the Sooners in the season opener on Saturday, September 2nd.

