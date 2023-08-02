Arkansas State K Dominic Zvada named to Lou Groza Award watch list

Arkansas State sophomore kicker Dominic Zvada was named to the Lou Groza Place-Kicker Award Watch List as announced by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission Wednesday.

Zvada is one of just 30 kickers on the elite list for the award that goes to the top placekicker in the Football Bowl Subdivision. A 2022 Groza semifinalist, Zvada was one of only two freshmen to be honored last season. He broke the Sun Belt Conference single-season record by a true freshman for points by kicking with 81, going 30-for-31 on PATS and 17-of-18 on field goals. Only two returning FBS kickers attempted at least 18 field goals and connected at a higher rate than Zvada’s 94.4 percent (17-of-18) accuracy. His only miss came from 51 yards, but his season-long was a 56-yarder, tied for the third-longest field goal in the country last year and second-longest in program history.

Accomplishments are tabulated throughout the season and the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award will announce its 20 semifinalists on Thursday, November 9th. From this list, a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers selects the top three finalists for the award, announced on Tuesday, November 28th. That same group then selects the national winner, who will be announced in December during the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

The 32nd Annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, presented by the Orange Bowl, recognizes the three finalists during a celebration in Palm Beach County, culminating with a gala awards banquet on December 4th in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Award is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. Although an All-Pro offensive lineman as well, Groza ushered in the notion that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker.

A-State opens the 2023 season Saturday, Sept. 2, at Oklahoma in a game nationally televised on ESPN. The home opener is Saturday, Sept. 9, at 6:00 p.m. against Memphis.

