Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Aug. 2: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We had a nice break from the heat yesterday, but much warmer weather settles in over the next few days as high pressure moves closer.

We have spotty rain and thunderstorm chances in the forecast over the next few days, but the chances are low.

I’m going with partly cloudy skies today with temperatures in the low-90s.

HEAT ADVISORIES are in effect for parts of Region 8 today.

Those will expand and most likely be upgraded to EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS for Thursday.

Highs on Thursday and Friday will be flirting with 100.

The heat breaks over the weekend, leaving us with mainly 80s for highs next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Cross County School District students return to the classroom. Maddie Sexton joins us live.

Back to school, the tax-free weekend is coming up. We share some spending limits you need to know about.

The quest for signatures continues as a group tries to put the future of the Arkansas LEARNS Act in the hands of the voters.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

890 laws were passed out of the 94th General Assembly, which officially adjourned on May 1, 2023.
New Arkansas laws going into effect on Aug. 1
A Bono woman died Monday night when her SUV hit a utility pole.
Bono woman killed in West Memphis crash
Paragould police arrested Melody Holtsclaw of Arbyrd, Missouri, on one count of second-degree...
Woman accused of punching nurse in throat
Devon Holder, Prosecuting Attorney for Judicial District 3, detailed his plans back in December...
New DTF looking to tackle area drug use
Family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil for 1-year-old Chyasia Evans, who died...
Toddler dies after grandmother leaves her in hot car for 8 hours

Latest News

The FBI now have the results from their nationwide enforcement campaign known as “Operation...
FBI conducts nationwide sex trafficking operation
Regional sendoff held for Glen Sain GMC Ricemen
2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Nettleton
2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Brookland