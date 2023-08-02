Aug. 2: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We had a nice break from the heat yesterday, but much warmer weather settles in over the next few days as high pressure moves closer.

We have spotty rain and thunderstorm chances in the forecast over the next few days, but the chances are low.

I’m going with partly cloudy skies today with temperatures in the low-90s.

HEAT ADVISORIES are in effect for parts of Region 8 today.

Those will expand and most likely be upgraded to EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS for Thursday.

Highs on Thursday and Friday will be flirting with 100.

The heat breaks over the weekend, leaving us with mainly 80s for highs next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Cross County School District students return to the classroom. Maddie Sexton joins us live.

Back to school, the tax-free weekend is coming up. We share some spending limits you need to know about.

The quest for signatures continues as a group tries to put the future of the Arkansas LEARNS Act in the hands of the voters.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

