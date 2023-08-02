Energy Alert
Blytheville business owner arrested for human trafficking(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville business owner was arrested on several warrants including trafficking of persons.

According to a social media post by the Blytheville Police Department, the business owner was taken into custody on warrants those warrants in University City, Missouri.

They now await extradition for prosecution.

The department said more details will be released when it becomes available.

