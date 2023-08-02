City threatens to cut services if sales tax renewal fails

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Early voting continues for multiple special elections across Northeast Arkansas until election day on Aug. 8.

In Pocahontas, citizens are deciding on whether to renew a new sales tax or to vote it down.

Around seven years ago, the sales tax was used to fund the city’s aquatic center.

Now that the center is paid off, it would like to use the money to make “crucial” city infrastructure upgrades.

Pocahontas Mayor Keith Sutton explained traffic lights, roads, sidewalks, and drainage systems require repairs and replacements.

Should the tax fail, the mayor said the repairs and upgrades must happen anyway, and certain city services could be taken away.

“I think we’d start out with the privileges that we offer,” Mayor Sutton explained. “Leaves and limbs, then we’d have to look at the budget and see what we’d have to go to.”

The mayor said traffic lights are expensive equipment to replace, and after the Department of Transportation installs them, it’s up to the city to provide maintenance and repairs.

“Once they’re installed and working properly, we have to take them over,” he said. “Our intersections are old. The newest one is up at the school, and it’s working properly, but we do have some issues with it.”

Sutton added that the city has looked into other funding avenues, such as grants, but is afraid it won’t be enough.

“Being a town of about 8,000, it’s hard to compete with those of 20 and those of three because we’re in the middle, and the middle suffers,” he explained.

