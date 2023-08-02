Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

City threatens to cut services if sales tax renewal fails

From Region 8 News at Six
By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Early voting continues for multiple special elections across Northeast Arkansas until election day on Aug. 8.

In Pocahontas, citizens are deciding on whether to renew a new sales tax or to vote it down.

Around seven years ago, the sales tax was used to fund the city’s aquatic center.

Now that the center is paid off, it would like to use the money to make “crucial” city infrastructure upgrades.

Pocahontas Mayor Keith Sutton explained traffic lights, roads, sidewalks, and drainage systems require repairs and replacements.

Should the tax fail, the mayor said the repairs and upgrades must happen anyway, and certain city services could be taken away.

“I think we’d start out with the privileges that we offer,” Mayor Sutton explained. “Leaves and limbs, then we’d have to look at the budget and see what we’d have to go to.”

The mayor said traffic lights are expensive equipment to replace, and after the Department of Transportation installs them, it’s up to the city to provide maintenance and repairs.

“Once they’re installed and working properly, we have to take them over,” he said. “Our intersections are old. The newest one is up at the school, and it’s working properly, but we do have some issues with it.”

Sutton added that the city has looked into other funding avenues, such as grants, but is afraid it won’t be enough.

“Being a town of about 8,000, it’s hard to compete with those of 20 and those of three because we’re in the middle, and the middle suffers,” he explained.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

890 laws were passed out of the 94th General Assembly, which officially adjourned on May 1, 2023.
New Arkansas laws going into effect on Aug. 1
Paragould police arrested Melody Holtsclaw of Arbyrd, Missouri, on one count of second-degree...
Woman accused of punching nurse in throat
A Bono woman died Monday night when her SUV hit a utility pole.
Bono woman killed in West Memphis crash
Devon Holder, Prosecuting Attorney for Judicial District 3, detailed his plans back in December...
New DTF looking to tackle area drug use
The Jonesboro City Council voted to increase the pay for police officers during its Tuesday...
Jonesboro City Council votes to raise pay for police officers

Latest News

With the act now law in the state, many schools are ensuring they have everything ready before...
LEARNS Act becomes law days before school starts
In Lawrence County, County Clerk Brandi Parker said voter turnout has been surprisingly good.
County sees “great” turnout for early voting in special election
890 laws were passed out of the 94th General Assembly, which officially adjourned on May 1, 2023.
New Arkansas laws going into effect on Aug. 1
A federal district court issued a preliminary injunction on the Arkansas restrictive censorship...
Federal court blocks Arkansas’ restrictive censorship law regarding libraries