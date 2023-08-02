Energy Alert
Greenway Equipment raising money Food Bank of NEA’s backpack program

By Madison Smith
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Greenway Equipment is giving away two utility vehicles driven by Jason Aldean to raise money for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas’s backpack program.

The backpack program works throughout the school year to ensure that students aren’t hungry over the weekend.

Development Officer Jordan Griffin says students are given bags of kid-friendly items over the weekend.

“They’ll get two breakfasts, two lunches, and two dinner options, along with snacks,” Griffin said. “So that’s going to be your typical SpaghettiOs, maybe a chicken salad kit, shelf-stable milk, cereal, things like that that are easy to prepare, and kids actually want to eat.”

Griffin said overall, they just want the children to succeed.

“Kids should look forward to the weekends, and you can’t really look forward to the weekend when you’re hungry,” Griffin said. “We want kids to have food over the weekend so they can come back to school on Monday ready to learn, so they can focus, so they can make friends, and succeed in school.”

To enter the giveaway, you can text “GOBACK” to 44321, visit any Greenway Equipment location, or visit Greenway’s website.

The backpack program welcomes donations all year long. They can be made directly to the program by mailing in a check with backpack program in the memo or by becoming a community sponsor for a local school backpack site.

