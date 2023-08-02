Energy Alert
Hospital hopes to combat nursing shortage with event

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As hospitals around the country face a nursing shortage, NEA Baptist in Jonesboro is doing its best to get more people in the door.

Earlier this year, the International Council of Nurses said the worldwide shortage of nurses should be treated as a global health emergency, and months later places still are searching for more employees.

To try and combat the shortage, NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital is hosting drop-in nursing interviews on Aug. 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“This is just a way for the individuals to meet with the nurse managers,” Madison Hydrick said. “There is a significant need for the nurses, so this is just a great opportunity.”

Hydrick is a human resources representative with NEA Baptist. She said the pandemic made life hard for nurses and the industry has not recovered.

“I think that with the pandemic everyone was getting burnt out and just to get those people back into the community, the ones who went to be travel nurses is important,” Hydrick said.

Nurse.org estimates the total need for nurses in 2030 is expected to reach over 3 million. Hydrick said this is something they know they are going to have to fight.

“You know if they are interested in a specific area then we can allow them to kind of tour it and get a feel of it and have a realistic expectation,” Hydrick said.

She and the rest of the staff encourage any interested, qualified individuals to stop by for a chat and see if it is a good fit.

