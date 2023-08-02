Energy Alert
John J. Pershing VA Medical Center to host grand opening for new clinic

By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a grand opening celebration for its new Integrated Pain Management Clinic at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8.

The event will take place in the clinic’s waiting room, located on the first floor of the main facility on 1500 N. Westwood Blvd. in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony with brief remarks, followed by a tour of the clinic. Light refreshments will also be served.

According to a release from the John J. Pershing VAMC, the Integrated Pain Management Clinic takes a multi-disciplinary approach to pain management, with a team consisting of a nurse practitioner, physical therapist, psychologist and pharmacist, using the latest modalities and technology. Clinicians also works closely with a veteran’s primary care provider to develop a customized plan for each patient.

The facility’s pain management, opioid safety and prescription drug monitoring program coordinator Dr. Karis Ivie says veterans will get a broader spectrum of care than what is typically available in the private sector.

Dr. Ivie adds that patients seeking an appointment in the Integrated Pain Management Clinic must be referred by their primary care team.

In addition to a waiting room, the clinic features three exam rooms and a physical therapy room.

For more information, call (573) 686-4151.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

