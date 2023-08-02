Kennett man sentenced to 35 years for first degree sodomy

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - 32-year-old Travis Crane of Kennett was sentenced to 35 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for statutory sodomy in the first degree.

Crane previously pled without an agreement about how long of a sentence he would receive.

He was also prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office and received 17 and a half years in the Federal Bureau of Prisons on this case.

No further information will be released to protect the victim due to the nature of the charges.

