Kennett man sentenced for statutory rape
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett man has been sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain announced that 28-year-old Christopher Knuckles of Kennett was sentenced to 30 years in prison for statutory rape in the first degree.
Knuckles was originally set for a trial in May and plead guilty without an agreement of how long of a sentence he would receive.
No further information will be released to protect the victim.
