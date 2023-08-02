LR Parkview DL Alex Martin commits to Arkansas State for 2024

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football adds another in-state standout to their 2024 recruiting class.

Little Rock Parkview defensive lineman Alex Martin committed to the Red Wolves Wednesday afternoon. He had offers from UAPB, Kansas State, Memphis, Cincinnati, UNLV, Mississippi Valley State and Jackson State.

Martin earned 5A All-State honors in the 2022 season.

He’s the 3rd in-state commit for the Red Wolves and the 12th overall.

Arkansas State Football - 2024 Commitments

DL Alex Martin (Parkview)

DL Carmilo Allen (Fordyce)

K/P Clayton Amaya (Smithson Valley - TX)

TE Kaelen Juniel (Malvern)

DB David Moore (North Crowley - TX)

DB Brandon Barnes Jr. (Skyline - TX)

DB Josh Stone (Carver Atlanta - GA)

WR/TE Jabari Bush (Paetow - TX)

DB Kemari Nix (Kell - GA)

RB Devin Spencer (Sumner - FL)

WR Kiandre Terry (Jackson Academy - MS)

WR Jayvion Showers (Pensacola Catholic - FL)

