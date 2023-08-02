Energy Alert
Malden man sentenced to life for 2020 shooting death

38-year-old Steven Michael Kirkwood of Malden was sentenced to life in prison for the August...
38-year-old Steven Michael Kirkwood of Malden was sentenced to life in prison for the August 22, 2020 shooting of Ryan Lehnig.(Missouri Department of Corrections)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to life in the Missouri Department of Corrections for a murder that took place in 2020.

Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain announced that 38-year-old Steven Michael Kirkwood of Malden was sentenced to life in prison for the August 22, 2020 shooting of Ryan Lehnig.

Judge Robert Mayer sentenced the defendant after he pled guilty to murder in the second degree without an agreement about how long of a sentence he would receive.

Kirkwood was set for a jury trial in May 2023 but decided to plea guilty instead of taking his case to trial.

