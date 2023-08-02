Mattel hiring ‘chief UNO player’ to promote new game

Energy Alert
Mattel is looking for a "chief UNO player" and it's dealing out big money for the role.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) - They say “All work and no play” is dull, so how about playing as a job?

Mattel is looking for a “chief UNO player” and it’s dealing out big money for the role.

It says the chosen candidate will earn more than $4,000 a week for four weeks in New York City.

The job entails challenging strangers to play the new UNO Quatro family game. It also requires the player to make social media content involving UNO products.

Mattel is accepting applications now, and the job is set to start next month.

Those who are young at heart can apply, but not those younger than 18.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

