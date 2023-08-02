Police: Man turned himself in for child porn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man is being held on a $75,000 bond after police said he turned himself in for possessing child pornography.

According to court documents, 55-year-old Jimmy Dewayne Stevens went to the Paragould police station on Sunday, July 30, “regarding his possession of sexually explicit images of juveniles” on his cellphone and laptop computer.

Detective Corporal Aaron Gamber stated that investigators confirmed Stevens “was in fact in possession of multiple sexually explicit images and videos depicting juveniles.”

After reviewing the case, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge Stevens with five counts of computer child pornography.

Stevens remains in the Greene County Detention Center in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

