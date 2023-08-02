Regional sendoff held for Glen Sain GMC Ricemen

Energy Alert
A regional sendoff was held Tuesday morning for the Ricemen.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - We had a sendoff Tuesday morning for the American Legion State Champions.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department leading the way as the Glen Sain GMC Ricemen hit the road to the Mid-South Regional. The Paragould based squad became the first NEA team to win a Senior Legion State Tournament in 14 years. Father/son coaching duo Randy and Tyler Smith guiding Glen Sain GMC to a historic season.

The pride of Post 17 will face Washington, Missouri Wednesday at 2:30pm in Pelham, Alabama.

2023 American Legion Mid-South Regional

All games streamed on NFHS Network

Wednesday, August 2

12:00pm: Panola, MS vs. Ada, OK

2:30pm: Paragould, AR vs. Washington, MO

5:00pm: Lafayette, LA vs. Troy, AL

7:30pm: Pittsburg, KS vs. Shelby Cty, AL

View complete schedule here

