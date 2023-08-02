Southeast Missouri State University offers in-person training seminars for substitute teaching

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new program in the Heartland aims to combat substitute teacher shortages ahead of this school year.

Southeast Missouri State University is now offering in-person training seminars to get people certified for substitute teaching.

Dan Presson is the Interim Assistant Vice President for workforce development at Southeast. Presson said that there is a high need for properly trained substitute teachers across the Heartland.

“This training really came from a collaboration between the economic and workforce development and the education department at southeast to make sure that we are servicing the region,” said Presson. “Southeast Missouri and a lot of our school districts are in major need of substitute teachers and trained people to look after kids and students.”

The three-day seminar provides participants with the hours they need to be certified substitute teachers through the Missouri Department of Education.

Linda Thieret is one of the people getting their certification.

“It is just a lot of knowledge that I am enjoying,” said Thieret.

Thieret said she already volunteers as an aid for a school in Perryville but she wanted to be able to help out more.

“I just really enjoy working with kids, wanting the kids to understand they are cared for and try and make sure they succeed,” said Thieret. “So I just thought since I’ve been volunteering, I’ve been retired for ten years and I just need to get out again and I just want to make a difference.”

Stephanie Rivas is also getting her certification.

“I wanted to be able to serve my community in a different way,” said Rivas.

She said last year’s substitute shortage motivated her to get involved.

“These are people who serve us by teaching and caring for our children. Why not support them, why not help them out, everybody needs time off, everybody needs time to do the things they need to do,” said Rivas.

Dan Presson said participants should leave the seminar ready to substitute teach this fall.

“They’ll be able to go into a school district and start subbing right away as a person who has a background, they’ve gone through an actual university approved training program that allows them to understand a classroom setting,” said Presson.

SEMO plans to offer another seminar at the end of August. If you are interested in attending you can call 573-651-2125

