Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Thunderbirds head back to school

The Cross County School District has a few new things in store this year for students, teachers, and parents.
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cross County School District has a few new things in store this year for students, teachers, and parents.

The Cross County Thunderbirds returned to class for the first school day on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The district is introducing a new form of communication for the school year, the Cross County Schools Messenger app.

According to the school district’s website, this is a way parents can stay updated with announcements. The app will also feature a parent-teacher chat feature to monitor their child’s grades and classes.

The website says parents and guardians will soon receive instructions via email to create their login.

Cross County High School is offering six new courses this year: Introduction to Education, AP calculus, psychology, sociology, U.S. government, and world geography.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

890 laws were passed out of the 94th General Assembly, which officially adjourned on May 1, 2023.
New Arkansas laws going into effect on Aug. 1
Paragould police arrested Melody Holtsclaw of Arbyrd, Missouri, on one count of second-degree...
Woman accused of punching nurse in throat
A Bono woman died Monday night when her SUV hit a utility pole.
Bono woman killed in West Memphis crash
Devon Holder, Prosecuting Attorney for Judicial District 3, detailed his plans back in December...
New DTF looking to tackle area drug use
The Jonesboro City Council voted to increase the pay for police officers during its Tuesday...
Jonesboro City Council votes to raise pay for police officers

Latest News

Country music groups 4Runner and The Morris Family will perform this Saturday, Aug. 5, at the...
Midday Interview: 4Runner & The Morris Family
The Cross County School District has a few new things in store this year for students,...
Thunderbirds head back to school
38-year-old Steven Michael Kirkwood of Malden was sentenced to life in prison for the August...
Malden man sentenced to life for 2020 shooting death
28-year-old Christopher Knuckles of Kennett was sentenced to 30 years in prison for statutory...
Kennett man sentenced for statutory rape