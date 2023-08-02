Thunderbirds head back to school

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cross County School District has a few new things in store this year for students, teachers, and parents.

The Cross County Thunderbirds returned to class for the first school day on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The district is introducing a new form of communication for the school year, the Cross County Schools Messenger app.

According to the school district’s website, this is a way parents can stay updated with announcements. The app will also feature a parent-teacher chat feature to monitor their child’s grades and classes.

The website says parents and guardians will soon receive instructions via email to create their login.

Cross County High School is offering six new courses this year: Introduction to Education, AP calculus, psychology, sociology, U.S. government, and world geography.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.