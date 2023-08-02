Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Traffic slows as crews respond to downed signal light

A downed signal head has forced traffic to move slowly at a busy Jonesboro intersection.
A downed signal head has forced traffic to move slowly at a busy Jonesboro intersection.((idrive Arkansas))
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A downed signal head has forced traffic to slow down at a busy Jonesboro intersection.

According to E-911 Dispatch, a bucket truck hit a line, breaking the signal head at the intersection of Red Wolf Boulevard and Aggie Road.

The fallen signal head hit a vehicle, but there’s no word on injuries at this time, dispatch reports.

Officers are at the scene working the intersection.

City Water and Light is also working to reconnect the power line.

K8 News will work to bring more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

890 laws were passed out of the 94th General Assembly, which officially adjourned on May 1, 2023.
New Arkansas laws going into effect on Aug. 1
Paragould police arrested Melody Holtsclaw of Arbyrd, Missouri, on one count of second-degree...
Woman accused of punching nurse in throat
A Bono woman died Monday night when her SUV hit a utility pole.
Bono woman killed in West Memphis crash
Devon Holder, Prosecuting Attorney for Judicial District 3, detailed his plans back in December...
New DTF looking to tackle area drug use
The Jonesboro City Council voted to increase the pay for police officers during its Tuesday...
Jonesboro City Council votes to raise pay for police officers

Latest News

38-year-old Steven Michael Kirkwood of Malden was sentenced to life in prison for the August...
Malden man sentenced to life for 2020 shooting death
The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a grand opening celebration for its new...
John J. Pershing VA Medical Center to host grand opening for new clinic
A 23-year-old woman faces a negligent homicide charge after investigators say she played a role...
Woman charged in teen’s drowning
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones after 8/2/23 football practice