Traffic slows as crews respond to downed signal light

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A downed signal head has forced traffic to slow down at a busy Jonesboro intersection.

According to E-911 Dispatch, a bucket truck hit a line, breaking the signal head at the intersection of Red Wolf Boulevard and Aggie Road.

The fallen signal head hit a vehicle, but there’s no word on injuries at this time, dispatch reports.

Officers are at the scene working the intersection.

City Water and Light is also working to reconnect the power line.

K8 News will work to bring more updates as they become available.

