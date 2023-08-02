Woman charged in teen’s drowning

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 23-year-old woman faces a negligent homicide charge after investigators say she played a role in a teen’s drowning death.

Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies arrested Caitlyn Brawley on suspicion of negligent homicide and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in the June 7 death of a 17-year-old boy.

According to court documents, she and the victim--whose name was redacted in the court documents--were swimming in the Right Hand Chute of the Little River near Rivervale when the current began to pull them under.

A witness, who detectives also did not identify, said the victim grabbed Brawley’s hand because he “couldn’t swim.”

“[He] told us he kept yelling their name to walk towards his voice, so they knew where to go,” Deputy Devon Stroud stated in the affidavit. “But Ms. Brawley was the only one that walked back.”

The witness also told deputies that before they had gone swimming, Brawley purchased alcohol at a Lepanto liquor store.

According to the affidavit, the witness claimed that “Brawley and the juvenile were drunk.” He reportedly admitted he had been drinking but did not get drunk “so he could take care of everybody.”

On June 9, Stroud interviewed Brawley at her home.

“Ms. Brawley advised me they were chest deep in the water, and a current had grabbed her and the juvenile,” the affidavit stated. “She told the juvenile to grab hold of her because the juvenile had panicked.”

However, she claimed the teen “kept pushing her down underwater.”

Brawley told the deputy she “let him go because she was scared.”

According to the affidavit, she admitted to purchasing alcohol for herself before they went swimming.

“Ms. Brawley was very emotional and told me she wanted an attorney before she talked to,” Stroud stated. “The interview ended.”

On June 13, Stroud obtained video footage from the Corner Liquor Store of Brawley walking into the store at 5:55 p.m. June 7 and purchasing two six-packs of Miller Lite and two bottles of liquor.

Stroud stated that on July 29, the Delancy Funeral Home contacted him to say they had been sent the victim’s toxicology report.

“The juvenile’s blood alcohol level was 0.18 at the time of his death,” Strout said in the affidavit. “I will be getting an arrest warrant for Ms. Brawley.”

On Aug. 1, deputies arrested Brawley at 3:08 p.m. She was released on bond from the Poinsett County Detention Center on Aug. 2 at 12:30 p.m.

