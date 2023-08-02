Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

On Your Side: File a claim in Optimum, Suddenlink class action settlement

This is for internet and TV customers between 2018 and May of this year who paid certain...
This is for internet and TV customers between 2018 and May of this year who paid certain additional fees.(OYS)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you are or were a Suddenlink or Optimum customer, you might get some money from a $15 million class action lawsuit.

Head to this website and file a claim. This is for internet and TV customers who paid certain additional fees between 2018 and May of this year. Defendants deny any wrongdoing but have agreed to pay up.

If you’re a customer, but did not get an email with a claim ID and confirmation code, click here to fill out your claim to mail.

The settlement is for customers charged for things like a Network Enhancement Fee, Network Access Surcharge, Broadcast Station Programming Surcharge, TV Broadcast Fee, Sports Programming Surcharge, or Regional Sports Network Fee.

Click on the ‘submit a claim’ tab. It will ask you for your account information. Then select how you want your money. It’s a virtual payment. You must be familiar with peer-to-peer payment apps like PayPal or Venmo. There is a direct deposit option, but you must give your bank account info.

Cindy Fortney in Camdenton received nearly $400 from another settlement she saw on KY3 News. She says, thanks to watching On Your Side. She has received about $1,000 in settlement money.

You have until September 5 to submit a claim. It’s estimated you’ll get $10-$30. That depends on how many people file. Here’s to hoping you’ll get the cash in the spring.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

890 laws were passed out of the 94th General Assembly, which officially adjourned on May 1, 2023.
New Arkansas laws going into effect on Aug. 1
A Bono woman died Monday night when her SUV hit a utility pole.
Bono woman killed in West Memphis crash
Paragould police arrested Melody Holtsclaw of Arbyrd, Missouri, on one count of second-degree...
Woman accused of punching nurse in throat
Devon Holder, Prosecuting Attorney for Judicial District 3, detailed his plans back in December...
New DTF looking to tackle area drug use
In Arkansas it no longer matters how old you are in order to start a part time job.
New Arkansas law now allows children under 16 years old to work

Latest News

The scammer is telling people they’ve missed a court date and now have a warrant for their...
Independence County Sheriff’s Department warns of scam caller
$9,000 worth of baby formula cans seized during traffic stop in Jonesboro
$9,000 of baby formula seized during traffic stop
Arkansas State football kicks off 2023 fall camp
FFN Extra: Bobby Engle previews 2023 Westside Warriors
2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Westside