On Your Side: File a claim in Optimum, Suddenlink class action settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you are or were a Suddenlink or Optimum customer, you might get some money from a $15 million class action lawsuit.

Head to this website and file a claim. This is for internet and TV customers who paid certain additional fees between 2018 and May of this year. Defendants deny any wrongdoing but have agreed to pay up.

If you’re a customer, but did not get an email with a claim ID and confirmation code, click here to fill out your claim to mail.

The settlement is for customers charged for things like a Network Enhancement Fee, Network Access Surcharge, Broadcast Station Programming Surcharge, TV Broadcast Fee, Sports Programming Surcharge, or Regional Sports Network Fee.

Click on the ‘submit a claim’ tab. It will ask you for your account information. Then select how you want your money. It’s a virtual payment. You must be familiar with peer-to-peer payment apps like PayPal or Venmo. There is a direct deposit option, but you must give your bank account info.

Cindy Fortney in Camdenton received nearly $400 from another settlement she saw on KY3 News. She says, thanks to watching On Your Side. She has received about $1,000 in settlement money.

You have until September 5 to submit a claim. It’s estimated you’ll get $10-$30. That depends on how many people file. Here’s to hoping you’ll get the cash in the spring.

