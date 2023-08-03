2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Greene County Tech

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour continues.

Greene County Tech prepares for their 2nd season in the 6A East. The Golden Eagles return several starters including 2022 All-State lineman Parker Brown. Nate Morgan’s flock look to fly up the standings in 2023.

GCT opens the season August 25th at home against Paragould. The Eagles look to retain The Bell.

