2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - New is the word at Paragould.

There’s a new logo, there’s also new turf at Ram Stadium. New head coach Randy Phillips takes over after a successful run at Trumann. He likes how the red, white, and blue have embraced a unique option offense.

Paragould opens the season August 25th at Greene County Tech. The Rams and Golden Eagles have their annual battle in the Bell Game.

