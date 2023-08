JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Westside was suited and booted Wednesday afternoon for their media day. The Warriors were 2-8 last season, two of their losses were by a combined 14 points.

Bobby Engle’s crew aim to get back into the 4A State Playoff picture.

Westside opens the season August 25th vs. Brookland.

