$9,000 of baby formula seized during traffic stop

$9,000 worth of baby formula cans seized during traffic stop in Jonesboro(Jonesboro Police Department)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple people were arrested after Jonesboro police seized hundreds of stolen baby formula cans.

According to a social media post by the Jonesboro Police Department, Officer Wright and Officer Hart conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

During the stop, they discovered 430 of baby formula worth $9,000 that had been shoplifted from several stores.

JPD officers discovered 430 of baby formula worth $9,000 that had been shoplifted from several stores.(Jonesboro Police Department)

JPD said three people were arrested. They face a total of 6 felony charges including theft by receiving greater than $5,000, continuing criminal enterprise, and theft less than $1,000.

