Animal control urging adoptions as kennels begin to fill up

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A northeast Arkansas humane society is filling up and will have to euthanize animals if more animals come in.

The Pocahontas Animal Control Facility currently only has one dog kennel available right now, meaning if two animals come in, euthanizations will have to begin.

“When we get down to one kennel, then if we fill that up, and we get another one, we have no choice but to go back to the very first dog that came in and euthanize that dog to make room for the new one,” said Pocahontas Animal Control Officer George Pratt.

Pratt said no one wants to euthanize animals, but it is necessary when kennels become full.

On top of the busy intakes, this time of year is slow for adoptions.

“The biggest reason why we’re filling up so bad right now is every year, this is usually the time that adoptions are down, and the time that they’re best is usually during the winter time,” Pratt said.

If you’re interested in adopting an animal from the facility, the county’s humane society could help cover some costs associated with adopting.

