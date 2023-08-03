Aug. 3: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Dangerous heat is expected today across Region 8.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS are in effect for counties along and east of Highway 67.

The rest of the region is under a HEAT ADVISORY.

All this means is that heat index values will be over 105° with some readings over 110°.

We do have some cloud cover which could help a bit, but I do expect the sun to come out.

Actual air temperatures will climb into the upper 90s today.

A few of you could get some rain relief from scattered showers this afternoon.

It remains hot through the weekend.

The beginning of next week does look a little bit cooler, with temperatures in the 80s.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A Region 8 woman faces charges in connection to a drowning death in Poinsett County earlier this year.

A Blytheville business owner was arrested on several warrants, including trafficking of persons.

By the end of next week, the Newport Police Department will have laptops in all vehicles.

To combat the shortage of nurses, a hospital will host interviews today.

Law enforcement in Washington, D.C., is on high alert as former President Donald Trump is set to appear in court.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.